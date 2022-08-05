Suspect Eludes Hopkins County Manhunt

UPDATE – Garrett is now believed to be out of the immediate area. Further investigation indicates he is now in the Mesquite area. Authorities say he had assistance in escaping from the Hopkins County area.

Hopkins County deputies, a DPS Helicopter and K9’s from the TDCJ were involved in a manhunt late Thursday night in the area of FM 69South and CR2314. It began after a motorcyclist fled from deputies on I-30 and fled on foot. The suspect, who was identified by authorities as 34-year-old Phillip Michael Garrett managed to elude searchers. It’s believed that he is no longer in the area but residents are advised not to pick up hitch-hikers and be aware of suspicious activity. Garrett was last seen wearing a blue shirt and tan pants or shorts.