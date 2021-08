An investigation by the OSBI has led to the identity of a Soper man suspected of stealing an ambulance that had answered a call about Delbert Hedrick, who was suffering from chest pains. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said since the suspect, who has not been identified, is a native Choctaw, the case must be turned over to tribal authorities. When the ambulance was stolen, Hedrick was being transported to the hospital in his wife’s car, but he died about 2 miles from the hospital.