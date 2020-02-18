" /> Suspect Identified In Sulphur Springs Shooting – EastTexasRadio.com
Suspect Identified In Sulphur Springs Shooting

15 hours ago

The Sulphur Springs Police Department released more information about a shooting that occurred on February 5 at the Spring Valley Apartments on Fuller Street. There is a warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon for Brandon Clayton Soles in connection with the incident. His last known address was in the Mineola area. Anyone with information should contact Sulphur Springs Police or Crime Stoppers, at 903-885-2020. You do not have to give your name, and a reward is offered. The lead investigator in the case is Detective Jason Reneau.

