Gregg County Jail

An East Texas woman who was indicted in August in connection with a 2018 Longview duplex fire that killed two people has been transferred to the Gregg County Jail from Denton County. Officials are accusing 33-year-old Kimberly Nicole Bruton of Longview, who was in the Denton County jail on unrelated arson charges, with the fire last March that killed Randall Russell and his daughter, Lisa. She’s being held on $200,000 bond.