Suspect In Ladonia Murder Arrested In Louisiana

Justin Marquiwis Cuba

A Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive accused of murdering a man in Fannin County has been captured in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Thirty-four-year-old Justin Marquiwis Cuba is accused of shooting JC Campbell multiple times at the Texoma Housing Authority complex in Ladonia in August 2021. He has also been charged with a murder in April in Baton Rouge. 

