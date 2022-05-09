Suspect In Ladonia Murder Arrested In Louisiana

A Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive accused of murdering a man in Fannin County has been captured in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Thirty-four-year-old Justin Marquiwis Cuba is accused of shooting JC Campbell multiple times at the Texoma Housing Authority complex in Ladonia in August 2021. He has also been charged with a murder in April in Baton Rouge.
