Suspect In Texarkana Killings Surrenders

Brioskii Warren
Texarkana PD

The man wanted in connection to the shootings at a Texarkana party that left three people dead has surrendered to police. Detectives are currently interviewing 20-year-old Brioskii Warren.

Investigators say the shootings followed a fistfight between two men when they pulled out rifles and started shooting. Pronounced at the scene was 26-year-old Deandre Fezell. Later dying at the hospital, 30-year-old Alqadis Williams and 22-year-old Jayla Hampton. The hospitalized three other people for gunshot wounds.

