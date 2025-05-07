Suspect Injured In Commerce Police Chase

On Saturday night, Commerce Police Officers observed a vehicle driven by a person they knew had an active arrest warrant. They conducted a traffic stop, confirmed the driver’s identity, and discovered additional offenses committed by the vehicle’s occupants. The driver attempted to flee, and the passengers bailed on foot. The fleeing driver crashed into a telephone pole, and they transported him to the hospital. They could add arrest warrants as they continue to investigate the case.

From Commerce Police Chief Weatherford

On May 3, 2025, at approximately 10:00 pm, Commerce Police Officers observed a vehicle driven by a person they knew to have an active arrest warrant. Officers conducted a traffic stop during which they identified the driver and several occupants. Investigators confirmed the driver’s identity and discovered additional offenses by the vehicle’s occupants.

During this interaction, the driver chose to flee the scene in the vehicle. Officers pursued and saw the passengers exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot. Officers continued to chase the driver. He lost control and struck a telephone pole in the 300 block of Park Street. They transported him to a hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash. There were no other individuals injured during the incident.

This investigation is ongoing, and the police may issue additional arrest warrants.

Corley Weatherford

Police Chief

El sábado por la noche, los oficiales de policía de Commerce observaron un vehículo conducido por una persona que sabían que tenía una orden de arresto activa. Realizaron una parada de tráfico, confirmaron la identidad del conductor y descubrieron delitos adicionales cometidos por los ocupantes del vehículo. El conductor intentó huir y los pasajeros huyeron a pie. El conductor que huía se estrelló contra un poste telefónico y lo transportaron al hospital. Podrían agregar órdenes de arresto mientras continúan investigando el caso.

Del Jefe de Policía de Commerce, Weatherford

El 3 de mayo de 2025, aproximadamente a las 10:00 p.m., los oficiales de policía de Commerce observaron un vehículo conducido por una persona que sabían que tenía una orden de arresto activa. Los oficiales realizaron una parada de tráfico durante la cual identificaron al conductor y a varios ocupantes. Los investigadores confirmaron la identidad del conductor y descubrieron delitos adicionales por parte de los ocupantes del vehículo.

Durante esta interacción, el conductor optó por huir de la escena en el vehículo. Los oficiales lo persiguieron y vieron a los pasajeros salir del vehículo y huir a pie. Los oficiales continuaron persiguiendo al conductor. Perdió el control y chocó contra un poste telefónico en la cuadra 300 de Park Street. Lo transportaron a un hospital debido a las lesiones sufridas en el accidente. No hubo otras personas heridas durante el incidente.

Esta investigación está en curso y la policía puede emitir órdenes de arresto adicionales.

Corley Weatherford

Jefe de Policía