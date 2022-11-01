Suspect Injured, Jailed After UTV Theft and Pursuit

Titus County Sheriff Facebook Page Halloween commenced early on Monday, October 31st, 2022. Soon after daylight on Monday Morning, a resident from the 100 block of Titus County Road 2650 reported that someone had just stolen a late model Kawasaki Mule (Utility Vehicle) from their residence and had left traveling in the direction of Franklin County.

A family member of the owner attempted to intercept or follow the unknown masked driver of the UTV who turned onto private property on the 7000 block of Farm to Market Highway 21 in Franklin, County where he disappeared.

Both Titus and Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies quickly converged on the location and began to conduct a search of the immediate area. Several other agencies assisted with the search including several members of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

While searching for the suspect and stolen UTV, the still unidentified suspect fled from two Franklin County Deputies who were initially on foot and the suspect was then encountered by two Titus county deputies where he immediately fled taking the UTV into a nearby wooded area. While evading officers, the driver of the UTV busted through several fences where livestock was being pastured.

After causing extensive damage to the UTV, the man ultimately drove it back into Titus County where he hid the UTV in an enclosed garage near the north end of Titus CR 2675. Residents saw the suspect limping away from where he had abandoned the UTV but by the time officials nearby could get to him, he had managed to hide out for a period.

Investigators determined that the masked male who stole the UTV was 24-year-old Kyler Deal of Franklin, County. The heavily damaged UTV and other evidence were collected where it had been abandoned by its driver.

Later that afternoon, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a resident from the area had observed a suspicious male limping down the road on CR 2675. Titus County Deputy Ashlyne Godoy was nearest and first on scene to arrest Kyler Deal for numerous offense related to the theft of the UTV. Having obvious injuries from his adventure, Deal was transported by EMS to Titus Regional Medical Center to be checked out and was later booked into the Titus County Jail on the following offenses:

Tampering with Physical Evidence, a Third Degree Felony Theft of Property equal to or greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000, a State Jail Felony Release of Surety for Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 => 4 G <400 G