A Hunt County deputy has shot and killed a man suspected of stabbing three people, including two teenagers. Three people were stabbed Wednesday night at a home in Quinlan and the suspect then put two of the victims, a 17 year old girl and 18 year old man, in his car and drove off. A deputy spotted the car and activated his lights, but the suspect fled and then crashed. He got out of his vehicle and ran towards the deputy, who shot and killed him.