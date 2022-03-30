Suspect Now Accused Of Killing Two People

DeArthur Pinson Jr. – DPS Trooper Chad Walker – Dustin Rogers

Investigators with the Palestine Police Department believe they have evidence connecting DeArthur Pinson, Jr., accused of fatally shooting a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper, to the murder of Dustin Rogers of Anderson County. After the March 2021 murder of Rogers, Chief of Police Mark Harcrow said, ballistics testing confirmed Pinson used the same gun in the shooting of Trooper Chad Walker in Limestone County. Pinson took his own life before authorities could arrest him.