After a 4 day manhunt, the man suspected of shooting and killing five of his neighbors in Cleveland, Texas, was caught on Tuesday. Authorities were awaiting fingerprints to confirm the man arrested in Cut and Shoot, Texas is 38-year-old Francicso Oropeza . Oropeza allegedly killed five of his neighbors after being asked to stop shooting his AR-15 in his back yard because an infant was sleeping in a house nearby