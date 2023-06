The Texas Department of State Health Services has issued an alert for suspected cases of fungal meningitis among people who got surgery in Matamoros, Mexico. Two Texas residents who were part of the outbreak died from their illnesses. Public health workers directly contact people in Texas who got surgery at two clinics in Matamoros to inform them of the situation and what steps they should take. If you had surgery involving an epidural in Matamoros in 2023, contact a doctor and seek care.