Suspected Overdose Leads To Crash

Hunt County EMS, South Hunt County Fire, and Quinlan Police Department units responded at about 5:45 Saturday afternoon to the 100 block of West Meyers regarding a report of a vehicle in the ditch with two unconscious subjects inside the vehicle. Arriving units reported that it was a possible overdose event, and they dispatched another ambulance. No other information was available.

Las unidades de EMS del condado de Hunt, el Departamento de Bomberos del Sur del Condado de Hunt y el Departamento de Policía de Quinlan respondieron alrededor de las 5:45 de la tarde del sábado a la cuadra 100 de West Meyers con respecto a un informe de un vehículo en la zanja con dos sujetos inconscientes dentro del vehículo. Las unidades que llegaron informaron que se trataba de un posible evento de sobredosis y enviaron otra ambulancia. No se disponía de más información.

