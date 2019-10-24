Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Suspects At Large In Naples Bank Frauds

2 hours ago

 

Photos from Naples PD Facebook Page

From Naples, Texas Police Department Chief Chris Hogg

Several male subjects entered the Morris County National Bank and cashed forged payroll checks that were written in the name of a local business. Some of the men left the bank, changed their appearance by adding hats, glasses or changing clothes and then returned to the bank and cashed more checks. If you have any information pertaining to this case or if you may have seen the vehicle(s) these subjects were driving, please contact the Naples Police Department or any law enforcement agency.  

https://www.facebook.com/Naples-Police-Department-805326216480182/

 

