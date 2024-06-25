Suspects Fire Towards House In Hugo

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects who attempted to shoot at a house in Hugo. Two men walked up to the house and tried to shoot at it, but their guns jammed. Someone from inside the house and fired several times at the suspects. Call Hugo Police at (580) 326-2550 if you have any information.
