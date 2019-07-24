Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Suspects Identified After Van Zandt County Gambling Raid

35 mins ago

 

 

Some of the  people arrested following raids on gambling establishments in Van Zandt County have been identified by jail records. Fifty-nine-year-old John Richard Joseph was charged with keeping a gambling place, gambling promotion, and possession of gambling devices. Fifty-four-year-old Ricky Dean Evans, Fifty-three-year-old Michael C. Hester and forty-nine-year-old Benny Tim McLemee were charged with possession of gambling devices, equipment or paraphernalia, gambling promotion, money laundering of at least $150,000 but under $300,000 and engaging in organized criminal activity.

