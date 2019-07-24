Suspects Identified After Van Zandt County Gambling Raid

Some of the people arrested following raids on gambling establishments in Van Zandt County have been identified by jail records. Fifty-nine-year-old John Richard Joseph was charged with keeping a gambling place, gambling promotion, and possession of gambling devices. Fifty-four-year-old Ricky Dean Evans, Fifty-three-year-old Michael C. Hester and forty-nine-year-old Benny Tim McLemee were charged with possession of gambling devices, equipment or paraphernalia, gambling promotion, money laundering of at least $150,000 but under $300,000 and engaging in organized criminal activity.