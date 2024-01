This year’s Sweetheart Soiree benefiting the Children’s Advocacy Center’s theme will be a ”Stroll Through Paris.” Come out for music, dinner, dancing, prizes, and auctions! The event is on Saturday, February 10, at 6:00 pm at the Love Civic Center. Tickets are available at 903-784-5787. All proceeds benefit protecting Lamar and Red River County children through the Children’s Advocacy Center.