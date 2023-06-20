SWEPCO Receives Out-Of-State Help

Despite an initial setback from other severe weather, crews continued to make steady progress in the ongoing effort to rebuild SWEPCO’s energy delivery system following extreme weather that began on Friday. Starting late Saturday, line and tree crews arrived from various locations and have now mobilized across our hardest-hit districts. On Sunday, those crews, which include resources from AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power, Indiana & Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, and other mutual assistance partners from across the United States, are arriving and providing support. Mt Pleasant ISD opened a gym providing lodging for crews from out of town working on SWEPCO’s lines.