ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Momentum Veranda Pontoon Boats Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Header- Mark Patrick

SWEPCO Receives Out-Of-State Help

Despite an initial setback from other severe weather, crews continued to make steady progress in the ongoing effort to rebuild SWEPCO’s energy delivery system following extreme weather that began on Friday. Starting late Saturday, line and tree crews arrived from various locations and have now mobilized across our hardest-hit districts. On Sunday, those crews, which include resources from AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power, Indiana & Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, and other mutual assistance partners from across the United States, are arriving and providing support. Mt Pleasant ISD opened a gym providing lodging for crews from out of town working on SWEPCO’s lines.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     