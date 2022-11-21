Swift’s Fans Outraged

With fans sharing outrage and heartache over the fruitless hours they spent trying for seats for Taylor Swift’s upcoming concert tour, three states launched investigations into the fiasco owned by Ticketmaster. The trouble began when registered fans given codes for a pre-sale on Tuesday tried to secure tickets for Swift’s 52-date tour next year. Ticketmaster said more than two million tickets were sold despite the troubles, setting a new single-day record for artists on the platform, and that only 15% of would-be buyers had issues with the process.