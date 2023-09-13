T. G. Givens Celebrate Grandparents

T.G. Givens recently invited grandparents to lunch with their grandchildren. Grandparents Day is celebrated each year on the second Sunday of September. Givens invited grandparents and special guests to celebrate on Monday, September 11, 2023.

(L) Pictured left to right: Adrian Peralta pictured with grandmother Rosa Peralta. (R) Pictured left to right: Marsha and Steve Martin pictured with grandson Noah Moore.

“We have enjoyed celebrating our grandparents and special friends for lunch,” stated Givens Principal Kendra Beshirs. “Watching the sweet bonds between our students and their guests is heartwarming.”