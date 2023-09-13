Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

T. G. Givens Celebrate Grandparents

(L) Pictured left to right: Robby and Staci Russell with grandson Dalton Chappell. (R) Pictured left to right: Cynthia and Stanley Johnson pictured with granddaughter Yemaja Humphrey.

 

T.G. Givens recently invited grandparents to lunch with their grandchildren. Grandparents Day is celebrated each year on the second Sunday of September. Givens invited grandparents and special guests to celebrate on Monday, September 11, 2023.

(L) Pictured left to right: Adrian Peralta pictured with grandmother Rosa Peralta. (R) Pictured left to right: Marsha and Steve Martin pictured with grandson Noah Moore. 

“We have enjoyed celebrating our grandparents and special friends for lunch,” stated Givens Principal Kendra Beshirs. “Watching the sweet bonds between our students and their guests is heartwarming.”

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     