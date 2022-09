T.K. Givens invited grandparents to eat lunch with their grandchildren this week. Grandparents Day is celebrated each year on the second Sunday of September, so Givens invited grandparents and special guests throughout the week to celebrate.

“We have enjoyed having all our grandparents and special friends during lunch this week,” stated Givens Principal Kendra Beshirs. “The children made a craft for their special guests they could give them during their visit.”