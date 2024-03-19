Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
T. G. Givens Celebrates Texas Public Schools Week

Pictured above left to right: Steward Sisson, Collin Sisson, and Jessica Sisson.

 

Students at T. G. Givens recently commemorated Texas Public Schools Week by showcasing their talent and enthusiasm for western dances. The event, held during a special lunch, allowed the students to share their passion for traditional Texan culture with their families and friends. Through lively performances, the students entertained the audience and celebrated the rich heritage of Texas through music and dance. The event was an excellent way to unite the school community and highlight the importance of public education in Texas.

Pictured above left to right: T. G. Givens teacher assistant Bernice Hernandez and Edson Mendez.

 

“We were excited to have family and friends join us in celebrating Texas Public Schools Week and the bright futures of our Pre-Kindergarten students,” stated T. G. Givens Principal Kendra Beshirs. “Our Pre-Kindergarten students are at the heart of our educational community, and Texas Public Schools Week is an ideal time to recognize their accomplishments and the incredible work of our Educators.”

Pictured above left to right: Yemaja Humphrey, Rylan Helm, Rheyn Dangerfield, Presley Reece, and Dovie Malone.

