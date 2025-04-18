T. G. Givens Elementary Celebrates Spring with Annual Hat Parade and Easter Egg Hunt

T. G. Givens Early Childhood Center continued its cherished spring tradition this week with the annual Hat Parade and Easter Egg Hunt, bringing smiles and festive spirit to students, staff, and families alike.

In preparation for the event, students worked together with their families at home to design and decorate colorful, creative hats. The excitement was evident as students proudly wore their one-of-a- kind creations during the school’s much-anticipated Hat Parade, showcasing their unique styles to classmates and teachers.

Following the parade, students took part in a fun-filled Easter Egg Hunt on school grounds. Brightly colored eggs were hidden throughout designated areas, giving each student the chance to search, discover, and celebrate together in a joyful outdoor setting.

“This event is always a highlight of the spring season,” said Kendra Beshirs, principal of T. G. Givens. “It brings together creativity, family involvement, and pure fun for our students. We’re grateful to our staff and families for helping to make this such a special day.”

The Hat Parade and Easter Egg Hunt continue to be beloved traditions that foster community spirit, family engagement, and celebration at T. G. Givens.