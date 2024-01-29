Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
T. G. Givens Host Family Game Night

Pictured above: Pre-K teacher Bailee Ray plays slap Jack with Wyatt Jones and his Mom Lindsey Jones

Hosting a Family Game Night is a fun and engaging way for families to come together and spend quality time while also learning new games that can help with their student’s education. T.G. Givens recently hosted such an event, which offered families an opportunity to enjoy an evening of fun-filled games. The games were designed to help students learn and improve their cognitive skills, such as critical thinking, strategic planning, and problem-solving. These skills are essential for academic success and can be easily developed through playing games that are both entertaining and educational.

Pictured above: Sisters Julissa Hernandez and Daleyza Hernandez, pause for a picture while playing ABC & 123 Bingo.

Family Game Night provided a perfect opportunity for families to bond and create lasting memories. These types of events also provide a chance for parents to engage with their children in a relaxed and fun environment. Additionally, playing games together can help to improve communication, teamwork, and social skills, all of which are important for a child’s development.

Pictured above: Sophie Stockton plays Hi-Ho Cherry-O with her mom Logan Stockton.

In the spirit of continuing the fun and honing their skills, families were able to take the games home with them, allowing them to continue working on their newfound skills and strategies. Additionally, students had the chance to enter their names into a drawing for door prizes, adding an extra element of excitement to the night. Families were encouraged to take their picture at the Game Night photo backdrop, capturing the memories they made and the fun they had for years to come. Overall, family game night provided a wonderful opportunity for families to spend quality time together while also learning and having fun.

Pictured above: Pre-K Teacher Kasey Campbell plays Slap Jack with Edson Mendez and his Mom Karina Cervantes on her left and Rhealynn Wisham-Weber across from her.

