T. G. Givens Wrap Up “Start with Hello” Week with Wearing Green and Student Greeters

T.G. Givens Principal Kendra Beshirs and Social worker Mollie Jamer strand with students from each Pre-K class. Students are from left to right: Brenlynn Butler, Elise Paredes, Roman Prince, Hayden Turner, Oscar Aguilar, and Dreylon Coursey

Students at T. G. Givens ended “Start with Hello” week by wearing green to stand against social isolation and greeting students at morning drop-off.  Each pre-kindergarten class chose two students as honorary greeters to welcome students to school with signs and handshakes.  “Start with Hello” is a school-wide initiative geared to teach students to recognize students who are socially isolated and reach out.  Students learn to see someone alone, reach out and help, “Start with Hello,” and make conversation. Student greeters in the morning make everyone feel seen and included.

Dallas Moreno, Mr. Anthony Lopez, and Roman Prince.
Kyleigh Tyson, Principal Kendra Beshirs and Noah Hildreth
Ayla Martinez gives Hayden Turner a high five

