T-Shirt Sale to Benefit the Paris ” Reach Center”

This year the Raney family has decided to continue with their annual t shirt sale for the Reach Rally. All proceeds will be donated to the Reach Center downtown. It is a non profit organization that has an after school and summer program for children will disabilities! They do absolutely wonderful things with these children.

All T-shirt’s are $13 each , you can order online at parisprintworks.com and click on “reach rally “ fundraiser. We are asking everyone and all businesses to wear them on October 2nd to help us bring awareness for all disabilities! Please post a picture or send to me!