" /> TABC Checks Bars Over The Weekend – EastTexasRadio.com
Access Financial Group
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
North Texas Paving Group Header
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header

TABC Checks Bars Over The Weekend

5 hours ago

As it has done throughout Governor Abbott’s executive order, the TABC was out in full force, ensuring that bars were complying by not opening their doors.

Hundreds of bars across the state slated to open their doors in defiance of Governor Abbott’s Executive Order, in a protest organized by a Fort Worth bar owner. That said, of the 11-hundred inspections TABC agents conducted over the weekend, they found only 16 bars in violation. With the TABC, Chris Porter says violators face a 30-day suspension of their liquor license on the first offense and a 60-day on the second offense.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     