TABC Checks Bars Over The Weekend

As it has done throughout Governor Abbott’s executive order, the TABC was out in full force, ensuring that bars were complying by not opening their doors.

Hundreds of bars across the state slated to open their doors in defiance of Governor Abbott’s Executive Order, in a protest organized by a Fort Worth bar owner. That said, of the 11-hundred inspections TABC agents conducted over the weekend, they found only 16 bars in violation. With the TABC, Chris Porter says violators face a 30-day suspension of their liquor license on the first offense and a 60-day on the second offense.