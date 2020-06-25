TABC Says Most Bars Complying But Agents Will Be Out This Weekend

Next week is another holiday week with bars and restaurants operating under COVID-19 guidelines.

The TABC says there are only a fraction of bars that have faced action because of crowd violations, 17 out of around 600 inspections. The indoor joints can only have 50 percent capacity. Next week, Chris Porter of TABC says they will continue enforcing operation safe open with the Fourth of July. The only limitation on outdoor bars is enforcing the six-foot social distancing rule. Agents will be out in force this weekend.