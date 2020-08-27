TABC Throws Lifeline to Texas Bars

A lifeline for Texas bars, which have been shuttered due to the Coronavirus. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission approved rules this week that will make it easier for bars to re-open as restaurants. It removes the requirement that bars have commercial cooking equipment. Sales from food trucks can also be used for the metrics. Emily Knight, who heads the Texas Restaurant Association, says it’s great that more bars are being allowed to re-open, but they must play by the rules.

There are about 53-hundred saloons across the state that have been shuttered, and the state is fast-tracking applications.