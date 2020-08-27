" /> TABC Throws Lifeline to Texas Bars – EastTexasRadio.com
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
Access Financial Group
cypress basin hospice
North Texas Paving Group Header
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header

TABC Throws Lifeline to Texas Bars

6 hours ago

A lifeline for Texas bars, which have been shuttered due to the Coronavirus. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission approved rules this week that will make it easier for bars to re-open as restaurants. It removes the requirement that bars have commercial cooking equipment. Sales from food trucks can also be used for the metrics. Emily Knight, who heads the Texas Restaurant Association, says it’s great that more bars are being allowed to re-open, but they must play by the rules.

There are about 53-hundred saloons across the state that have been shuttered, and the state is fast-tracking applications.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     