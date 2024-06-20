Tables Go On Sale For Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation Designer Handbag Bingo

Mark your calendar for Saturday, June 22, as the day tables for Designer Handbag Bingo go on sale. Tables, which are reserved, cost $575 and seat eight players. Each player will receive a packet that includes cards for the ten rounds of regular play, a drink ticket for a soda, wine, or margarita, a drawing entry for the door prizes, a Plain and Fancy sandwich with chips, and water.

The event is at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center on August 8. Doors open at 5:00 pm, and play begins at 6:00 pm.

This event is likely to sell out well in advance. Players must be 21 or over to play, and they do not sell tickets at the door.

By participating in this event, you’re not just having fun, you’re making a difference. The proceeds from Designer Handbag Bingo will be used to fund a free mammography clinic, providing essential healthcare to uninsured Hopkins County women over 40 years old.

To purchase a table, visit handbagbingo24.givesmart.com, and for more information, email kayla.price@christushealth.org or call 903-438-4799.