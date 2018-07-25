Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Recalled

Although there are no complaints or reports of illness, Kraft Heinz recalled its Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso over botulism risk. About 59,000 jars could potentially lead to botulism if eaten. The voluntary recall is on 15-ounce glass jars with “best when used by” dates of Dec. 27, 2018, and Jan. 23, 2019. The affected items are showing signs of product separation, which can allow for the growth of the bacteria that causes botulism. Botulism is rare but can be fatal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The illness can cause difficulty breathing and muscle paralysis. Symptoms include blurred or double vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, a thick-feeling tongue, dry mouth and muscle weakness.