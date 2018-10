Come to Tailored Rides for the 3rd annual Halloween Fun Day Sunday at Tailored Rides Equine Assisted Therapy on CR 42520 in Paris. It begins at 1pm with a costumed horse parade. That will be followed by games, concessions & bake sale, horse rides, and a dress-a-horse photo booth. Most games are free! Some require the purchase of a ticket at the entrance. Costumes are encouraged.