Tailored Rides will be selling a one of a kind T-shirt design until Aug. 31 on bonfire.com. Just search 2020 Treat T-shirt fundraiser, and you’ll find our pandemic themed tee. Various sizes, colors, and styles available, all benefiting Tailored Rides. Also, here is the direct link: https://www.bonfire.com/2020-treat-t-shirt-fundraiser/.

Tailored Rides Equine Assisted Therapy provides horseback riding lessons for individuals with cognitive, physical, and emotional special needs.