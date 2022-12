Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Did you realize there is a law to provide adequate shelter for dogs and cats? The acceptable definition requires the animal to stay dry and have three sides, a roof, and a floor. In addition, it must be out of the wind, the cold, and the elements. If your pet has to stay outside, use hay for warmth. Check your local animal shelter and see if they need a foster for a pet for a couple of days.