Tamale Recall

Padrino Foods, LLC, an Irving, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 1,931 pounds of beef tamales because the products may be misbranded, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products are labeled as beef and sirloin tamales but contain pork products inside the package.

The plant produced the fully cooked, not shelf stable beef tamales on May 8, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

60-oz. Packages containing “Padrino Foods BEEF & SIRLOIN TAMALES Homestyle in corn husks” with lot code 2128903 and a sell-by date 12-27-19.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 13136” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The company sold these items at retail locations in Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas.

The problem was discovered by a customer who notified the firm of the misbranding error.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make sure that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Diane Luther, owner of Padrino Foods, LLC, at (214) 905-3444. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact David Luther, Padrino Foods, LLC CEO, at (214) 905-3444.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to AskUSDA@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.