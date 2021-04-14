TAMU- Commerce Covid Cases Rising

Texas A&M-Commerce issued an alert to subscribers to the university’s Pride Alert Warning System about the rise of COVID 19 on campus over the last 14 days. Many new positive cases at the university have been traced to off-campus parties where social distancing practices were lax or non-existent. The Alert reinforced the CDC advisory that even those who have been vaccinated need to continue wearing masks and practice social distancing.

Texas A&M-Commerce Alert Statement sent at 2:08 p.m. on April 13

During the previous 14-day period, there has been an upward trend in positive Covid-19 cases on the A&M-Commerce campus. This upward trend is in stark contrast to the downward trends over the same 14-day period in Hunt County and Texas.

Many new positive cases at A&M-Commerce have been traced to off-campus parties where social distancing practices were lax or non-existent. According to CDC recommendations, even vaccinated people should continue to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Although there appears to be an end in sight at the state level, we must remain vigilant for ourselves, our families and our fellow Lions.