TAMU-Commerce Has Record Setting Year For Philanthropic Revenue

A&M-Commerce Athletics had a record-setting revenue year in 2017-18. The Lions received over $715,000.00 in private cash gifts, corporate gifts, and external sales, during the fiscal year 2018.

That total includes over $600,000 in philanthropic gift support and corporate partnerships. The remaining revenues came from record ticket sales across all ticketed sports (football, men’s and women’s basketball, soccer, softball, volleyball, and outdoor track and field).

“Just as our student-athletes and sports program success has come from dedication and teamwork, our season ticket holders, LCF donors, and community have been equally dedicated teammates to our mission of providing a Best in Class student-athlete experience,” A&M-Commerce Director of Athletics Tim McMurray said. “To be certain, we thank our Lion Champions Fund donors, our Lion Sports Properties partners, and our season ticket holders for record levels of investment. I also commend the work of (Associate Athletics Directors) Taylor Phelps, Josh Manck, our head coaches, our partners in Institutional Advancement, and our external units for making the fiscal year 2018 a championship effort.”

The philanthropic record giving was anchored by three key philanthropic initiatives during 2017-18. The Lion Champions Fund – the athletics development arm for Lion Athletics – generated over $418,186.00 in cash gifts to directly support TAMUC’s 426 student-athletes. In the fiscal year 2016, that number was less than $60,000.

The Ernest Hawkins Legacy Campaign saw $361,000.00 in cash gifts and pledges over a six-week period that assisted in naming the playing surface at Memorial Stadium as Ernest Hawkins Field. This campaign also included the two largest gift commitments in the history of Lion Athletics.

Additionally, the inaugural Night with Champions event – celebrating our 2017 football national championship – generated over $99,400 in football summer school scholarship support.

“The investment our donors and partners have made in the lives of our student-athletes has led to some remarkable strides for Lion Athletics,” Phelps noted. “Through scholarship contributions, facility improvements, and competitive support, we are extremely grateful for the unprecedented philanthropy of the past year, but there is still work to be done on engaging friends and alumni of A&M-Commerce. We encourage all Lions to join in our efforts for a Best in Class experience.”

For information on becoming part of our championship program, please contact Phelps at (903) 886-5554.