Texas A&M-Commerce hosts a Night With Champions, celebrating student-athlete success and the university’s transition to Division I on Friday, April 8, at the Rayburn Student Center. The event starts at 5:15 with a VIP reception, and the program begins at 7:00 pm. Proceeds support student-athlete scholarships. For more information, contact Lion Athletics at 903-468-8760 or email Donovan.Burriss@tamuc.edu.