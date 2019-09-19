TAMU-T News

Marla Runion, Harvest Regional Food Bank Board Treasurer

Mike Ingram, Harvest Regional Food Bank Board President

Dr. Emily Cutrer, President, TAMUT

Michael Stephenson, Assistant Director of Student Life, TAMUT

Camille Wrinke, Executive Director, Harvest Regional Food Bank

A&M-Texarkana Launches Food Pantry on Campus

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana officials, faculty, staff, and students gathered with community members and officials from Harvest Regional Food Bank Texarkana Wednesday, September 18. They launched the university’s new food pantry. Named the Eagle Pantry, the concept originated from the Office of Student Life after employees learned how prevalent the issue of food insecurity is among college students nationwide as well as in Texarkana.

A survey of current and former TAMUT students revealed that 30% did not have enough food for themselves or their household at least once while being part of the Eagle Family. Another 15% of those surveyed said they had inadequate food supplies more than three times in a semester, and 37% knew another student who did not have enough food as well. Additionally, 20% of the respondents reported having utilized a local food pantry in the past. “The numbers were eye-opening,” said Assistant Director of Student Life Michael Stephenson. “You know the statistics are out there, but surveying our own students and seeing that it affects people we know really hit home. We decided something needed to be done.”

The Eagle Pantry will work with Harvest Regional Food Bank. They will ensure a steady supply of non-perishable food and personal hygiene items always fill the shelves of the pantry. The pantry will open once a month from Noon until 6:00 pm, but availability could change according to needs. They established an email account for students who need help between regular distribution days.

If you are interested in making a monetary or an in-kind contribution to The Eagle Pantry, please contact Michael Stephenson at 903.223.1362 or mstephenson@tamut.edu.

A&M-Texarkana to Present Awards for Best Papers in History Courses

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s Department of History will award the 2019 Bennie Walthall Awards for the best research papers written in the university’s history courses on Thursday, September 26 at noon. The event will take place in the Tri-State Iron & Metal Atrium, located on the 3rd floor of the University Center building. The awards are made possible by a grant from the late Mr. Bennie Walthall of Texarkana, Ark., and will provide a total of $800 in prize money to three individuals.

The awardees for 2019 include two first-place winners and one second-place winner.

Abigail O’Gorman (1st Place) for Anglo American Racism During the Mexican War (prize: $300)

Melinda Zwirn (1st Place) for The Good Fight: The Effect of Black Chaplains in the Civil War (prize: $300)

David Zwirn (2nd Place) for Santa Doodle Dandy: Thomas Nast’s Santa Claus Drawings as Civil War Propaganda (prize: $200)

To be considered, the papers must be a minimum of 1800 words and used a minimum of five sources, four of which had to be primary documents or peer-reviewed articles or books. Dr. James Presley judged this year’s papers.

For more information, contact Dr. Michael Perri at michael.perri@tamut.edu or 903.223.3194