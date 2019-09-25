TAMU-T – News

University Honors Alumni, Friends at Eagle Roundup

TAMUT will be honoring our 2019 Distinguished Alumni and Distinguished Faculty along with the Pioneer Award and Spirit of A&M-Texarkana Award winners at our annual Eagle Roundup on October 3.

The attached press release provides a brief Bio of each award winner as well as details about the event. I am attaching a photo of each winner as well.

The honorees for this year’s event are:

Kristin Giles…………………………Distinguished Alumni

Fred Meisenheimer…………….Distinguished Alumni

Jennell Ingram…………………….Distinguished Alumni

Fernanda Hernandez…………..Distinguished Young Alumni

Dr. Sara Lawrence……………….Distinguished Faculty

Jerry Sparks…………………………Pioneer Award

Don & Patsy Morriss……………Spirit of A&M-Texarkana Award

A&M-Texarkana to Host Discussion on

Sara Ahmed’s Consciousness of Unhappiness

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Program for Learning And Community Engagement (PLACE) will host an open lecture. It is titled “I Just Want You to Be Happy, Sara Ahmed’s Consciousness of Unhappiness and Embracing Your Inner Feminist Killjoy.” It is Wednesday (Sep 25). The event is from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm in University Center room 214, and Dr. Jaime Cantrell will lead the lecture. Dr. Cantrell is a TAMUT Assistant Professor of English. All PLACE events are free, open to the public, and reservations are not required.

PLACE is a faculty-led program designed to create a community of learners comprised of A&M-Texarkana students, faculty, staff, and the community at large. PLACE chooses an annual theme around which to organize a lecture series and other activities that provide focal points for learning and discussion. This year’s theme is “Wellness, Happiness, and Mental Health.”

For more information, contact Dr. Angie Sikorski, PLACE Program Coordinator, at asikorski@tamut.edu or visit the PLACE website at www.tamut.edu/PLACE.