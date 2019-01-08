TAMU – Texarkana Events

A&M-Texarkana and PLACE Host Community Screening of “On the Basis of Sex.”

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Program for Learning And Community Engagement (PLACE) are hosting a private screening of the recently released Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic, “On the Basis of Sex.” The screening will take place at Cinemark Texarkana 14 on Tuesday, January 15th at 6:00 p.m. The event is open to members of the community, students, A&M-Texarkana faculty, and staff.

As this year’s PLACE community event, TAMUT is offering free tickets to the showing, but seating is limited. You must RSVP to place@tamut.edu to reserve your tickets, but you may reserve up to 5 seats.

PLACE is a faculty-led program designed to create a community of learners comprised of A&M-Texarkana students, faculty, staff and the community at large. PLACE chooses an annual theme around which to organize a lecture series and other activities that provide focal points for learning and discussion. This year’s theme is “Gender Issues.”

For more information, contact Dr. Angie Sikorski, PLACE chair, at asikorski@tamut.edu or visit the PLACE website at www.tamut.edu/PLACE.

A&M-Texarkana and Texarkana Symphony Orchestra

Host Chamber Music Series Event

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and The Texarkana Symphony Orchestra (TSO) announce the next concert in their 2nd annual Chamber Music Concert Series on Monday, January 14, 2019, at 6:30 pm. The show will take place in the Tri-State Iron & Metal Atrium, 3rd Floor of the University Center building, and will feature the Emerald Quartet. The quartet includes TSO’s assistant concertmaster, Diana Norwood; principal viola, Borys Smolaga; and principal cello, Brett Andrews. The Quartet will be joined by pianist Dean Pieskee. Repertoire for the evening includes Alexander Borodin’s String Quartet No. 2 in D Major, and César Franck’s Piano Quintet in F Minor.

The 2018-2019 chamber music series is free and open to the public. Advanced reserved seating is available through the TSO office (or the night of the concert), for $20 per show or $80 for the full season. The series is underwritten, in part, by the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra, Texas A&M University—Texarkana, and the Bobbie A. Atkinson Foundation. The final concert of the 2018-2019 chamber music series will be held on April 29, 2019.

The Texarkana Symphony Orchestra (TSO), now in its Thirteenth Season, is a thoroughly professional symphony orchestra, dedicated to bringing great symphonic music to the Texarkana area. Performing primarily in the beautiful, historic Perot Theatre, TSO presents a series of classical masterworks, symphonic pops, chamber music, and educational concerts during its September-May season. For information on upcoming shows, please visit www.texarkanasymphony.org.

A&M-Texarkana Hosts Bowie County Master Gardeners Event

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Bowie County Master Gardeners will present a program on “Attracting Birds, Butterflies and Other Wildlife to Your Backyard ” on Monday, January 14, 2019. The event will take place from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm in the University Center Room 231. The class is free and open to the public, and reservations are not required.

The Program will be presented by Aarron Corbin, Texas Master Gardener and current President of the Bowie County Master Gardeners. Aarron will give tips and suggestions on how to draw flocks of birds, butterflies, and other scurrying wildlife to your backyard- even if you live in the city. He will share suggestions for creating a safe, educational backyard wildlife sanctuary, including the use of plants in landscaping or gardening that provide excellent sources of natural food for your furry or feathered guests.

For more information, call Emily Newsome at A&M-Texarkana at 903.223.3039 or Teresa Slack at 903.831.7494.