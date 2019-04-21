TAMU-Texarkana News

A&M-Texarkana to Hold Open House for New Building

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana is hosting an open house event on April 25 for the newest building on campus, the Building for Academic and Student Services (BASS). The BASS building, which opened in January of this year, contains Enrollment Services, the Business Office, the Veterans Services Center, classrooms, and offices for the College of Business, Engineering, and Technology, and a state-of-the-art nursing wing and hospital simulator for the university’s nursing program.

The open house will take place from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and will feature come and go tours. Visitors can see electrical engineering and computer science senior design projects in the new Creativity Hub and will be able to tour the hospital simulation lab. Reservations are not required. Please join us as we celebrate the latest addition to our beautiful campus.

A&M-Texarkana to Hold Eagle Landing Ceremony

TEXARKANA, Texas –Texas A&M University-Texarkana Alumni Association is honored to host the second installation of engraved bricks on Wednesday, April 24th at 4:00 p.m. The commemorative bricks are purchased by or in honor of graduates, faculty, staff, and friends of the university, creating a legacy that will enrich the lives of future TAMUT students. All proceeds from the sale of engraved bricks benefit the alumni scholarship fund.

In addition to the bricks, a new member of the Eagle Family will also be recognized. The stone eagle overlooking the landing once soared over downtown Texarkana. It was attached to the Texarkana National Bank building before being relocated to the garden of the Fuller’s residence. Katherine Elizabeth Weber eventually owned the property and decided the majestic bird should find a permanent home at A&M-Texarkana. She donated the piece to the university, where it is featured prominently and watches over TAMUT’s Eagle Family.

The event will formally dedicate the Eagle Landing and will feature commemorative bricks in front of the statue, creating a place to take photos with the eagle and making it easier for the students to touch the eagle for good luck.

The event is open to the public and will take place in front of the University Center. For information on placing a commemorative brick at TAMUT’s Eagle Landing contact Mark Missildine, Alumni Relations Coordinator, at 903.223.3153 or mmissildine@tamut.edu

