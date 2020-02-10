TAMU-Texarkana – News

Farmers Bank & Trust Brings Astronaut Scott Kelly to Texarkana As Part of Distinguished Speaker Series

TEXARKANA, Texas – Farmers Bank & Trust is bringing NASA’s history-making Astronaut, Captain Scott Kelly, to Texarkana as a part of its Distinguished Speaker Series. The event, scheduled for April 2, raises scholarship funds for students at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) and Texarkana College (TC) who wish to transition to Texas A&M University-Texarkana to complete their 4-year degree.

Scott Kelly is a former military fighter pilot and test pilot, an engineer, a retired astronaut, and a retired U.S. Navy Captain. A veteran of four space flights, Kelly commanded the International Space Station (ISS) on three expeditions and was a member of the yearlong mission to the ISS. In October 2015, he set the record for the total number of accumulated days in space. He was the first person to complete a year-long mission in space, the single most extended space mission by an American Astronaut. His memoir, Endurance: My Year in Space and Our Journey to Mars, is a New York Times Best Seller and has been optioned as a film by Sony Pictures. Captain Kelly resides in Houston, Texas.

“We are delighted to again partner with Farmers Bank & Trust for the annual Distinguished Speaker Series,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “The scholarships this event provides to area students are vital to them being able to continue their education and attain their bachelor’s degree at Texas A&M University-Texarkana.”

It is the second Farmers Bank & Trust Distinguished Speaker Series event in Texarkana. 2019’s inaugural event featured economist and Hollywood personality Ben Stein and raised more than $23,000 for transfer scholarships to A&M-Texarkana.

“UAHT is honored to be a partner with Farmers Bank & Trust for the Distinguished Speakers Series, said UAHT Chancellor Chris Thomason. “This event is a tremendous opportunity to engage our greater community in a thoughtful and active conversation while supporting UAHT graduates in continuing their education with Texas A&M University-Texarkana. It advances our students’ success locally while strengthening the partnerships between the three institutions of higher education that call Texarkana home.”

Texarkana College President Dr. Jason Smith echoed his appreciation of the Farmers Distinguished Speaker Series. He stated, “Farmers Bank & Trust is leading the charge of investing in our next generation through their signature speaker series, believing that our community will support students in their pursuit of higher education. We are so grateful for their legacy.”

“Education is a significant part of the Farmers Bank & Trust giving mission,” added James Bramlett, Texarkana Market President for Farmers Bank & Trust. “We are proud to provide once again the opportunity to bring a world-class speaker to Texarkana and to provide life-changing scholarships to transfer students from Texarkana College and the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana to Texas A&M University-Texarkana. We invite other businesses and organizations in the community to join us in our goal to provide opportunities for higher education in our region.”

The dinner and lecture portion of the event will be on April 2, 2020, at 7:00 pm at The Hilton Garden Inn Texarkana Convention Center, 2910 South Cowhorn Creek Loop, Texarkana, Texas. There is also a private cocktail reception to meet Captain Scott Kelly at 5:00 pm in the Farmers Bank & Trust Main Branch located at 2900 St. Michael Drive in Texarkana, Texas. Reservations for the dinner and lecture are $100 each, while tickets for the private reception and the dinner/lecture are $200. Reservations may be made online at www.tamut.edu/farmers or in-person in the Business Office on the TAMUT Campus, located in the Building for Academic and Student Services at 7101 University Drive, Texarkana, Texas.

A&M-Texarkana Hosts 4th Annual African American Read-In

The Texas A&M University-Texarkana Department of Literature, Composition, Media, and Communication will host the Fourth Annual African American Read-In on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 12:15 pm to 2:15 pm in the University Center lobby. Invited are students, faculty, staff, and community members to attend the event in recognition of Black History Month.

The National African American Read-In, established in 1990 by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE), is the nation’s first and oldest event dedicated to diversity in literature. The read-in is designed to make literacy a significant part of Black History Month and has reached more than 6 million participants around the world.

Dr. Jaime Cantrell, Assistant Professor of English at TAMUT, organized this year’s event. The College of Arts, Sciences, and Education, the PATH mentorship program for African American males, A Lady’s PATH, and the TAMUT Program for Literature, Composition, and Mass Communication are co-sponsors.

More about the NCTE African American Read-In is at https://ncte.org/get-involved/african-american-read-in/.