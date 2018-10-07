TAMU-Texarkana – News

A&M-Texarkana PLACE to Hold Lecture October 11

TEXARKANA, Texas – TAMUT’s Program for Learning and Community Engagement will host an open lecture by Associate Professor of Mass Communications Dr. Drew Morton on Thursday, October 11. The lecture, titled “Laura Mulvey and the Male Gaze,” will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. in room 216 of the University Center building.

During the presentation, Dr. Morton will summarize and illustrate Laura Mulvey’s theory of the male gaze. A seminal Media Studies theory that has influenced the fields of Psychoanalysis, Advertising, and Gender Studies, Mulvey’s polemic account of Hollywood’s sexist history of representation remains relevant today. Dr. Morton will draw upon clips ranging from From Dusk Til Dawn, Psycho, the James Bond franchise, and Wonder Woman, and he will present an alternative mode to Mulvey via Maya Deren’s short film Meshes of the Afternoon.

PLACE is a faculty-led program designed to create a community of learners comprising A&M-Texarkana students, faculty, staff and the community at large. PLACE chooses an annual theme around which to organize a lecture series and other activities that provide focal points for learning and discussion. This year’s theme is “Gender Issues.”

For more information, contact Dr. Angie Sikorski, PLACE chair, at asikorski@tamut.edu and visit the PLACE website at www.tamut.edu/PLACE.