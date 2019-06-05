TAMU-Texarkana

A&M-Texarkana to Host Program on Backyard Beekeeping.

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Bowie County Master Gardeners will present a program titled “Basic Backyard Beekeeping” on Monday, June 10, 2019. The event will take place from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm in University Center Room 326. Bowie County Master Gardener programs are always free and open to the public. No reservation is required to attend.

The Program will be led by Robbie Robinson, who is the current president of the Texarkana Beekeepers Club and a Bowie County Master Gardener.

Robbie will be discussing the basic history of beekeeping, the equipment used, suitable locations for apiaries, and will give locations where local honey can be purchased. The discussion will also include the positive and negative aspects of beekeeping, plants you can place in your yard to attract bees, and potential uses for the other items bees produce.

For more information about the Bowie County Master Gardener Program at TAMUT, contact Emily Newsome at 903.223.3039 or enewsome@tamut.edu.