TAMUC – News

Lion Athletics honors 50 May graduates with special online recognitions

Graduates will continue to be recognized online in the absence of traditional ceremonies

COMMERCE – While Texas A&M University-Commerce commencement ceremonies were unable to be held traditionally last weekend, Lion Athletics was still able to celebrate its May 2020 graduates in a Best In Class fashion.

On Friday, the University honored May graduates with online graduation receptions over video conference with President Dr. Mark Rudin and director of athletics Tim McMurray offering remarks and graduates updating the group on their upcoming plans. They had exclusive access to a video featuring their athletic and academic accomplishments, with that video now released to the public.

Each graduate would have customarily worn a special sash designating their athletic accomplishment (student-athlete, athletic trainer, cheer team, and dance team) as they walked across the stage to receive their diploma. The University mailed those sashes to each graduate, and their photos will be featured on social media in the coming weeks to ensure each graduate receives public recognition.

Fifty department representatives (spirit squad members, student-athletes, and employees) would have participated in May graduation ceremonies last weekend, with 45 undergraduate students and five graduate students receiving their degrees. Twelve representatives of Lion Athletics graduated with honors.