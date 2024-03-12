TAMUC Plans Eclipse Viewing Event for University Community, General Public

COMMERCE, TEXAS—The public is invited to attend a free viewing event for the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 at Texas A&M University-Commerce.

The event is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. at A&M-Commerce’s Memorial Stadium, located at 1606 State Highway 24 in Commerce. Attendees will enjoy educational presentations, activities and the perfect place to witness the last solar eclipse viewable from the contiguous United States until 2044.

Free eclipse glasses will be available to attendees while supplies last!

The event will be canceled in the event of inclement weather. A decision to hold the event will be made by April 6, 2024.

Parking and Shuttles

Free public parking will be available in Lots 33 and 34 on the west side of Highway 24, and shuttles to and from the stadium will run from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

ADA-accessible parking will be available in front of the west entrance for authorized vehicles. Additional ADA-accessible parking will be available in Lots 1, 3 and 4. All other traffic on the service road in front of the stadium will be prohibited on the day of the event.

Stadium Entrance

Entrance for the general public is located on the west (home) side of the stadium.

All children age 16 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.

Concessions

Concession stands will be open in the stadium and will accept credit cards only.

Prohibited Items

The following items are prohibited inside the stadium during the event:

• Purses, bags or backpacks of any kind.

• Animals, with the exception of Service Animals when accompanied by their handler.

• Outside food or drink.

ADA Accessibility

An accessible elevator is located on the north end of the west side. Ramps are available on the east side. Other ADA accommodations may be requested by contacting Haven Cox at Christian.Cox@tamuc.edu

What to Expect

For more information on why solar eclipses occur and what to expect during a total solar eclipse, check out these videos featuring A&M-Commerce Astronomy Professor Dr. Kent Montgomery.

Learn more about the upcoming eclipse and see any event updates at our eclipse website.