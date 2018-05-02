TAMUC – Sports

TRACK AND FIELD

Obst, Henderson named LSC All-Academic.

RICHARDSON–Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field athletes, Florian Obst and Dylan Henderson, have been named to the Lone Star Conference Outdoor Track & Field All-Academic teams, as announced by the conference office on Wednesday.

Obst– a Master’s in Business Administration major from Emmering, Germany– was named the 2017 USTFCCCA Male Outdoor Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year last season. He was previously nominated LSC All-Academic during the indoor track and field season. He has been named to the Best in the Class list with a 4.0 GPA during the Spring 2017 semester and named to the Athletics Director’s record and the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll. Obst has also logged more than 20 hours of community service. Also, Obst was the 2017 Outdoor Decathlon National Champion and is the defending LSC champion in both the outdoor decathlon and the indoor heptathlon. He has the top mark in the nation in the decathlon this season (7,681) and ranks in the top 20 nationally in the 110-meter hurdles (14.33) and long jump (7.36m).

Henderson– a Kinesiology & Sports Studies major from Duncanville– has received numerous academic honors during his time at A&M-Commerce and held the team’s top time in the 400-meter hurdles through the last week of the season. He was named LSC All-Academic during the indoor track and field season and named to the Best in the Class list, the Athletics Director’s list, the Dean’s List and the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll. He is also a member of the Leadership Team for A&M-Commerce’s Responsible Lions campaign– a student-led group focusing on student-athlete well-being. Henderson also attended the NCAA APPLE Conference in 2017.

The Lions will participate in the Lone Star Conference Championships in San Angelo this Thursday-Saturday.

2018 LSC OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD ALL-ACADEMIC AWARDS

MEN’S ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM

Player Team Yr. Major Hometown Owen Hind West Texas A&M Grad MBA London, England Harry Maslen Angelo State Jr. Chemistry Ilkley, West Yorkshire Florian Obst A&M-Commerce Sr. MBA Emmering, Germany Ezra Bagwell Eastern New Mexico Jr. Electronics Eng. Tech. Clayton, New Mexico Dylan Henderson A&M-Commerce So. Kinesiology/Sports Studies Duncanville, Texas Jacob Reid Angelo State Jr. Exercise Science Wall, Texas Levi Britting Angelo State So. Biology Albany, Texas Chevy Robertson Angelo State So. Physics Brownwood, Texas Nicholas Dow West Texas A&M Jr. Finance Amarillo, Texas Jacob Nava Lubbock Christian So. Finance Abilene, Texas Jarred Elizondo Tarleton State So. Engineering Bandera, Texas

LSC Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Academic Player of the Year: Owen Hind, West Texas A&M

WOMEN’S ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM

Player Team Yr. Major Hometown Kami Norton Angelo State Sr. Kinesiology Albany, Texas Gretzel Jimenez Tarleton State So. Physical Therapy China Spring, Texas Mercy Yermo Midwestern State So. Exercise Physiology Bandera, Texas Jordan Nash Angelo State Jr. English Secondary Cert Grandview, Texas Nele Heinrich West Texas A&M So. General Business Guben, Germany Danee Bustos Eastern New Mexico Jr. Communicative Disorders Belen, New Mexico Fatim Affessi West Texas A&M So. Psychology Geneva, Switzerland Madison Thetford West Texas A&M So. Marketing Amarillo, Texas Madeleine Maltais Texas A&M-Kingsville So. Civil Engineering Corpus Christi, Texas Coley Norcross Eastern New Mexico Sr. Elementary/Special Educ Albuquerque, New Mexico Amira Cunningham Lubbock Christian Jr. Exercise Science/Spanish Sandia Park, New Mexico

LSC Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Academic Player of the Year: Kami Norton, Angelo State

SOFTBALL

Lion Softball jumps to No. 4 in updated regional ranks headed into LSC Tournament.

INDIANAPOLIS– The No. 13 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is ranked fourth in the NCAA South Central Regional rankings. The South Central Region consists of the Lone Star, Heartland and Rocky Mountain Athletic conferences. The rankings were released on Wednesday by the NCAA. It is the third release of the official NCAA rankings this season. Every regular season regional poll has ranked the Lions since the program’s inception in 2015.

A&M-Commerce is one of six teams from the LSC in the rankings. Angelo State is in the second spot, followed by West Texas A&M in third. Tarleton State is in the fifth slot, Cameron is in sixth while A&M-Kingsville is 10th. The tournament champions of the LSC, HC, and RMAC, as well as five at-large teams, will advance to the NCAA Division II South Central Regional Tournament, set to begin May 10. The top two seeds in the region will host a four-team double elimination tournament, with the two winners meeting in the Super Regional Tournament the following week.

A&M-Commerce currently has a record of 38-8 and 23-7 in the LSC. The Lions finished the regular season in third place in the conference standings. The Lions have a current record of 10-7 against teams ranked in the South Central Region. The Lions swept Tarleton State, and A&M-Kingsville took two of three from Cameron and had a win over both West Texas A&M and St. Mary’s.

The No. 13 Lions are the third seed in the LSC Tournament and will face Texas A&M-Kingsville in the first round of the single-elimination tournament. The game will be at 11:00 a.m. in San Angelo. Should the Lions advance, they would face No. 10 West Texas A&M, the second seed in the tournament, in the semifinal round. The championship game will be on Saturday at 2″00 p.m. All games will be at Mayer Field in San Angelo.

The final edition of the NCAA South Central Region releases the rankings on Monday at 10:00 a.m.

NCAA DII South Central Region Rankings

as of May 2, 2018

Pl. School DII Record In-Region 1. Colorado Mesa 43-3 43-3 2. Angelo State 45-7 43-7 3. West Texas A&M 36-10 35-9 4. A&M-COMMERCE 38-8 33-8 5. Tarleton State 45-8 43-8 6. Cameron 30-17 30-16 7. Regis (Colo.) 35-17 35-17 8. Colorado Christian 40-11 40-11 9. St. Mary’s (Texas) 33-21 28-20 10. A&M-Kingsville 29-25 29-25

SOFTBALL

Softball sticks at No. 13 in NFCA Poll headed into LSC Tournament.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.– The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is ranked 13th in the latest coaches poll released by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association as announced Wednesday. The Lions stayed in the same spot from last week’s ranking. This season’s coaches’ poll nationally ranked the Lions now for 11 weeks.

The No. 13 Lions went 3-0 last week, sweeping Texas Women’s in the final series of the regular season. The Lions are one of four teams from the LSC in the national rankings. Angelo State is ranked sixth, West Texas A&M is ranked 10th, and Tarleton State is ranked 15th. North Georgia is the top-ranked team.

The Lions are also highly ranked in three other rankings. They are No. 3 in the current rankings done by Hero Sports, which also takes into account strength of schedule, offensive and defensive ranking. The Lions are ranked No. 7 in the Massey Ratings and are No. 5 in the rankings by Fastpitch News.

The No. 13 Lions are currently 38-8 with a 20-7 record in conference play, finishing in third place in the Lone Star Conference. They are the third seed in the LSC Tournament and will face Texas A&M-Kingsville in the first round of the single-elimination tournament. The game will be at 11:00 a.m. in San Angelo. Should the Lions advance, they would face No. 10 West Texas A&M, the second seed in the tournament, in the semifinal round. The championship game will be on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. All games will be at Mayer Field in San Angelo.

2018 NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll – May 2 (Week 11)