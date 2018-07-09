TAMUC- Sports

Lion Soccer and Volleyball named LSC Academic Champions.

RICHARDSON – The Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer and volleyball teams have been recognized as Lone Star Conference Academic Champions for 2017-18, as announced this week.

This is the first LSC Academic Championship for both sports and runs the Lions’ total to eight since the award was initiated in 2013-14.

“Having the Lone Star Conference’s academic champions in both soccer and volleyball shows the commitment these programs have made to being Best In Class,” said A&M-Commerce Deputy Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Success and Senior Woman Administrator Judy Sackfield. “I’m thrilled to have witnessed the time and effort our soccer, and volleyball student-athletes and staffs have dedicated in the Thrower Center for Student-Athlete Success, and I’m very pleased to see that effort pay off with these LSC academic championships.”

The Lion Soccer team recorded a team grade point average of 3.368 while also compiling a record of 12-4-3, finishing in second place in the Lone Star Conference standings, and earning a top 10 national ranking during the season.

“The team worked hard in the classroom, and I’m very proud they did this well,” said Lion Soccer head coach Neil Piper. “The academic support staff was a great help and contributed significantly to their success.”

The Lion Volleyball team recorded a team grade point average of 3.403 while at the same time achieving a wildly successful competitive season. The Lions went 21-12 during the year to finish second place in the LSC and qualified for the NCAA Division II Championship for the first time in 29 years.

“I’m really proud of this past year’s team,” said Lion Volleyball head coach Craig Case. “Not only did they have one of the best seasons on the court, but they followed that up by having one of the best academic performances in program history. The commitment that these young ladies have to their entire student-athlete matches our Best In Class approach. They’re an easy group to be proud of and I just so proud this is how we cap off the 2017-18 campaign.”

A&M-Commerce Academic LSC Champions