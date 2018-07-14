TAMUC – Sports

Mariah Jameyson and Brianna Wise nominated for 2018 NCAA Woman of the Year.

INDIANAPOLIS – Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Mariah Jameyson and Brianna Wise have been nominated for the 2018 NCAA Woman of the Year award, as announced by the NCAA.

The NCAA Woman of the Year award, established in 1991, honors graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service, and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

The NCAA encourages member schools to honor their top graduating female student-athletes each year by submitting their names for consideration for the Woman of the Year award.

“It is an honor to nominate two very deserving student-athletes for this prestigious award,” said A&M-Commerce Deputy Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Success and Senior Woman Administrator Judy Sackfield. “Mariah and Brianna are committed to the Best In the Class mission of Lion Athletics and are outstanding ambassadors for their sports program by modeling that with their commitment to the team, service, and academics.”

Jameyson completed the 2017-18 academic year as the most decorated student-athlete in Lion Softball history. The Lone Star Conference Scholar-Athlete was named the 2018 Google Cloud CoSIDA Academic All-America of the Year, the first student-athlete in school history to receive the distinction. She was named a First Team All-American by four different organizations and was named National Player of the Year by three different publications. Jameyson led the Lions to their first-ever South Central Regional Championship, leading the nation in on-base percentage. She was second in the country in batting average, slugging percentage, and RBIs, third in total bases, fourth in walks, and fifth in home runs.

Wise was one of the dominant scorers and defenders in the Lone Star Conference and the South Central Region while also excelling academically, as she was named to the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll. She was named First Team All-Region by the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association as well as First Team All-LSC. She was also named to the LSC All-Tournament team after averaging 26.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the LSC Tournament. She played in all 30 games, leading the team in scoring. She was second in the LSC in scoring average (16.4 points) and tied for the scoring lead in conference games (18 points). She was named LSC Offensive Player of the Week three times during the season and had 14 games where she scored at least 20 points.

Conferences now will select up to two nominees each from the pool of school nominees. Jameyson and Wise are two of seven nominees from the Lone Star Conference. For the second consecutive year, A&M-Commerce is the only Lone Star Conference school with multiple nominees.

Following the conference nominations, the Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division.

From the Top 30, the selection committee determines the top three honorees from each division and announces the nine finalists in September. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics then chooses the 2018 NCAA Woman of the Year from those nine.

The Top 30 honorees will be celebrated and the 2018 NCAA Woman of the Year will be announced at the annual award ceremony Oct. 28 in Indianapolis.

The nominees competed in 20 different women’s sports across all three NCAA divisions, including 251 from Division I, 131 from Division II, and 199 from Division III. A program-record 170 were multisport athletes in college.

Ford Family Auto signs on as Title Sponsor of Lion Athletics.

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce Athletics and Ford Family Auto – Commerce’s newest auto dealership – have engaged in a multi-year partnership that matches the largest Lion Sports Properties partnership in institution history.

Ford Family Auto is a Title Sponsor of Lion Athletics, bringing significant branding and visibility for both the dealership and A&M-Commerce athletics.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ford Family Auto, owner/general manager Chris Ford, and his leadership team to Commerce and Lion Athletics,” Director of Athletics Tim McMurray, noted. “From the moment we met, it was evident that aligning two ‘Best in Class’ brands with championship mindsets was a natural collaboration.”

As part of this unique partnership, Ford Family Auto will have important branding and display presence at all Lion Athletics events. TAMUC students, faculty, and staff will also have opportunities to engage with Ford Family Auto as part of this agreement.

“Being new to the Commerce community that is still enjoying the fruits of a football national championship and success in all sports is exciting for us,” Ford said. “We look forward to being great community partners and welcoming all A&M-Commerce students, faculty, and staff to come and visit our newly expanding dealership.”

Lion Athletics forms mutually beneficial partnerships through Lion Sports Properties. Those interested in becoming a partner may contact Associate Athletics Director for Development Taylor Phelps at (903) 886-5554.

Texas A&M University-Commerce extends Burton’s contract through 2021.

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced a multi-year contract extension through the 2021 season for head women’s basketball coach Jason Burton, effective immediately.

Jason Burton is the eighth coach in program history and is entering his fifth year at the helm of the Texas A&M-Commerce women’s basketball program with a record of 68-48. Burton’s 68 wins and .597 winning percentage are both program highs for a coach during their first four seasons. He has the fourth-most wins by a coach in program history and has the highest winning percentage of any coach in program history.

“Jason Burton has not only built a program that has averaged 18 wins over the last three seasons, but he has done it the right way,” A&M-Commerce Director of Athletics Tim McMurray said. “As we continue to build a championship level program, the continuity, core values, and Best in Class mindset he brings to our program makes him the right leader for our women’s basketball program. We are fortunate to have his passion, character, and integrity leading our program.”

Under Burton, two Lions have been named All Americans. He has coached two Lone Star Conference Freshmen of the Year, one All-Region player, eight All-Lone Star Conference players and three of his players have been named to the LSC All-Defensive Team.

“A&M-Commerce has been such a special place, and for my family and I, this is home,” Burton said. “It’s an honor to continue to serve this community and this university, and lead this basketball program. We’ve laid down a great foundation these last four seasons, and I’m excited to continue to build on what we’ve done. Thank you to Tim McMurray, Dr. Ray Keck and this university for their support of women’s basketball and of me. Let’s continue to take Commerce to the top!”

In 2017-18, the Lions went 18-12 under Burton, claiming third place in the LSC, their highest mark under Burton to that point. The team finished at .500 or better for the fourth consecutive season, only the second time in school history the team had such sustained success. The Lions went 13-7 in LSC play and defeated every team in the conference at least once for the second consecutive year. The team advanced to the semifinal round of the LSC Tournament after defeating Cameron in the first round.

Brianna Wise and Princess Davis were named Honorable Mention All-Americans by the WBCA, the first All-America selections for the program since the 2008-09 season. Wise was named First Team All-LSC as well as a First Team All-Region selection. She was also named to the All-Tournament Team. Artaejah Gay was named Second Team All-LSC while Davis was named Third Team All-LSC.

In 2016-17, A&M-Commerce enjoyed one of the most successful seasons in its history. The team finished the season with a 20-9 record, just the second season in history the Lions had reached the 20-win mark. The team had wins over every team in the Lone Star Conference, finishing 14-6 in league play, the highest conference win total in program history. The team finished 11-2 at home and was the fourth seed in the LSC postseason tournament. Burton helped the team overcome two season-ending injuries to starters that happened early in the season.

Jenna Price was named 2016 LSC Freshman of the Year, the second time in three seasons an A&M-Commerce player won the award. Price was also an Honorable Mention All-LSC selection. Brianna Wise made the LSC All-Defensive Team, the third consecutive season a Lion was named to the team. Artaejah Gay was named Second Team All-LSC, and Khala Riley was Third Team All-LSC. Krystal Pickron was also an Honorable Mention All-LSC selection.

Burton led the Lions to a 16-13 record in 2015-16 for their first winning season since 2008-09. Princess Davis was selected to the All-Defensive Team while also being All-LSC Honorable Mention. Shomari Harris, Gabby Scott, and Artaejah Gay also were named All-LSC Honorable Mention.

In his opening season in 2014-15, Burton led the Lions to a 14-14 overall record and a surprise trip into the LSC Tournament Semifinals following an upset victory over No. 3 seeded Cameron. The 14-14 record marked just the sixth-time A&M-Commerce women’s basketball had finished a season .500 or better since the LSC began sponsoring the sport in 1982. He was also the first coach to finish at .500 or better in their first season.

In addition to leading his team to success in his first year at the helm, student-athletes also found prestige at an individual level. Princess Davis secured LSC Freshman of the Year acclaim and found herself selected to the Women’s Division II Bulletin All-Freshman Team, while fellow guard Ashlee Johnson had a career year en route to becoming the first selection to the LSC All-Defensive Team in program history. Newcomer Gabby Scott pulled down an LSC Honorable Mention honor, and senior La’Tisha Hearne became the first player in program history to win both LSC Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors in the same season.

Burton has spoken at the NCAA Career in Sports Forum in 2016 and 2018 and was invited to represent the Lone Star Conference at the NCAA Division II Identity Workshop at NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis.

Burton, a Plano native and former assistant under men’s head coach Sam Walker, returned to Commerce in 2014 after a three-year stint away that included two years as a men’s assistant coach at Texas State and a year as the head boys’ head coach at McKinney Boyd High School.

While coaching the Lion men, Burton helped A&M-Commerce compile a 68-43 record in four seasons with the Lions. He came to Commerce in 2007 as an assistant coach and helped the Lions to win records in each of his final three years, making the Lone Star Conference Tournament in all four tries and the tournament’s title game in 2008.

In that time he recruited three all-Americans and three LSC Newcomers of the Year, including Scooby Johnson (2008), Deundrae Spraggins (2009) and Desmond King (2011). Burton also lured in seven LSC All-Conference selections, and two LSC Freshman of the Year in Brad Hambrick (2009) and Preston Whitley (2010).

In 2010 he was elevated to the position of an associate head coach during his final two seasons in Commerce, where he helped the Lions to a 37-17 record before moving on to become an assistant coach at Texas State for the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons.

Burton received his BA in Business Administration and Management from Austin College in 2007. He would go on to earn his MBA in the same field from A&M-Commerce in 2009.

Burton married Alexyndra Guiton on August 12, 2016, and has two brothers (Brian and Darien). His brother Brian coaches men’s basketball at UTEP.

National Champion Lions ranked No. 6 in Street & Smith’s Preseason Poll.

COMMERCE – On the heels of the 2017 NCAA Division II National Championship, the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team has been ranked No. 6 nationally in the Street & Smith’s College Football Yearbook Preseason Poll.

The Lions went 14-1 with five playoff victories to win the national title over preseason No. 1 West Florida. A total of 43 letter winners and 14 starters – five on offense and nine on defense – return for the Lions, who closed the season on a 10-game winning streak, which is the longest active winning streak in Division II.

The Lions are entering their sixth season under head coach Colby Carthel and are looking to make their fourth consecutive NCAA Division II Championship appearance and sixth straight postseason appearance.

Four first team all-Lone Star Conference players return in tight end Vincent Hobbs, kicker Kristov Martinez, defensive end Michael Onuoha, and inside linebacker Brucks Saathoff. The second team all-LSC returners include wide receiver Darrion Landry, defensive tackle DD Fletcher, and safeties Chris Smith and Alex Shillow. Honorable mention all-LSC returners are running back Carandal Hale, defensive tackle Peyton Searcy, inside linebacker Neema Behbahani, cornerback Darent White, and punter Tristan Perry.

The Lions are slated to play two teams in the Street & Smith’s Preseason Top 25 in the regular season. The annual CommUniverCity Day game will be played on Saturday, September 22, against No. 14 Colorado State-Pueblo. The Lions will play No. 10 Midwestern State on the road on Saturday, October 6.

Season tickets are available for the Lions’ six-game home schedule, which kicks off on Thursday, August 30 against Texas A&M-Kingsville in the annual battle for the Chennault Cup and Student Appreciation Night. General admission seating is available for $60 for the season, with limited chairback season tickets available for $80. Season tickets are available online at WeAreLionsTix.com or by calling Lion Sales and Service at (903) 468-8756.

All chairback season ticket holders are encouraged to consider philanthropic support of our 424 talented student-athletes with a gift to the Lion Champions Fund. For information on the LCF, please contact Taylor Phelps at (903) 886-5554.

Street & Smith’s College Football Yearbook Preseason Poll